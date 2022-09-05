Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in `purchase' of Jharkhand MLAs, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Assembly during confidence motion.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:57 IST
