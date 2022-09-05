Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, to hold talks with several other Opposition leaders later.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
