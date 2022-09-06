British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:17 IST
