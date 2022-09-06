Will tour country to connect people to ''Make India no. 1'' campaign, will begin from my birthplace Hisar on Wednesday: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:20 IST
Will tour country to connect people to ''Make India no. 1'' campaign, will begin from my birthplace Hisar on Wednesday: Arvind Kejriwal.
