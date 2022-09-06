Appeal to PM Modi to prepare plan with states to modernise all 10 lakh govt schools in next 5 yrs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:32 IST
Country:
- India
