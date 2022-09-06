Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval from Drugs Controller General of India: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:01 IST
