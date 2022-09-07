Will be easier to deal with big challenges facing country if Rahul Gandhi becomes Cong chief: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Kanyakumari.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:38 IST
