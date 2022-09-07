I'll be participating daily in thought and spirit: Congress president Sonia Gandhi's message for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
I'll be participating daily in thought and spirit: Congress president Sonia Gandhi's message for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Sonia
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot cannot see anything beyond devotion to Gandhi family, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Gehlot backs Rahul Gandhi as Congress president
From the archives: When Gandhi returned 'Kaisar-i-Hind', 2 war medals in 1920
Indira Gandhi called Savarkar "remarkable son of India", says Yediyurappa as he launches Yatra named after RSS icon
Sonia Gandhi calls on President Murmu