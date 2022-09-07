Millions and millions of people feel there's need to take action that brings India together: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra launch rally.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
