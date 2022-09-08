Three crore houses built for poor across India in last 8 years; of these, 10 lakh houses constructed in Gujarat alone: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 08-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 12:34 IST

