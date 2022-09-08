Cong after Bharat Jodo Yatra will be party that cannot be taken for granted either by friends or adversaries: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong after Bharat Jodo Yatra will be party that cannot be taken for granted either by friends or adversaries: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jairam Ramesh
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
Advertisement