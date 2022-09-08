I share a very good relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but Centre did not invite me to be part of her official visit to India: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
I share a very good relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but Centre did not invite me to be part of her official visit to India: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bengal CM Mamata
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Advertisement