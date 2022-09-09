'Bharat Jodo Yatra' an attempt to understand what's happening on ground and undo damage done by BJP-RSS: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' an attempt to understand what's happening on ground and undo damage done by BJP-RSS: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Jodo Yatra'
- BJP-RSS:
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement