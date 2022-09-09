If I don't contest Cong president election, you can ask me and I'll reply why I did not: Rahul Gandhi at media interaction during Yatra.
PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
If I don't contest Cong president election, you can ask me and I'll reply why I did not: Rahul Gandhi at media interaction during Yatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yatra
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement