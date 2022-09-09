Tender will be awarded on condition that Make in India plant will be exporter of wheels too; export market will be Europe: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Tender will be awarded on condition that Make in India plant will be exporter of wheels too; export market will be Europe: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- India
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
Advertisement