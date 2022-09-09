King Charles III leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland to head to London a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports AP.
PTI | Balmoralcastle | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
