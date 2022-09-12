With the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under scheme 'Animal Base', says PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
With the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under scheme 'Animal Base', says PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Animal Base'
Advertisement