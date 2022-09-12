With 319 lakh metric tonnes of annual milk production, Uttar Pradesh top milk producer in the country: CM Yogi Adityanath.
PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
With 319 lakh metric tonnes of annual milk production, Uttar Pradesh top milk producer in the country: CM Yogi Adityanath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- CM Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement