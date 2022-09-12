Ahmedabad police denying raid was conducted at AAP office because they didn't find anything against party there: Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
