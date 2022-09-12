In his first official statement since Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince Harry praises her 'unwavering grace and dignity', reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In his first official statement since Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince Harry praises her 'unwavering grace and dignity', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth's
- Prince Harry
Advertisement