CBI searching premises of ex-JKSSB chairman Khalid Jahangir over alleged irregularities in sub-inspectors' recruitment, say officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI searching premises of ex-JKSSB chairman Khalid Jahangir over alleged irregularities in sub-inspectors' recruitment, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalid Jahangir
Advertisement