France and India truly trusted partners: Jaishankar after talks with French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
France and India truly trusted partners: Jaishankar after talks with French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- France
- Jaishankar
- Catherine Colonna
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat dispatched so far to Afghanistan: India at UN
For this Kerala Medical College, India's first PM was the first patient
Indian stocks recover from Monday's bloodbath; Sensex rises nearly 500 pts
Single day rise of 5,439 new coronavirus infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,44,21,162:Govt.
Significant increase in presence of ISIL-K in Afghanistan and their capacity to carry out attacks: India tells UNSC