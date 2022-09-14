Whatever is happening in Ukraine is not only an issue for Europe, it is a serious matter for entire world: French FM Catherine Colonna.
Whatever is happening in Ukraine is not only an issue for Europe, it is a serious matter for entire world: French FM Catherine Colonna.
