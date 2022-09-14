Why Are Car Crashes Still So Common?

Vehicle safety has improved significantly, driver education is better than ever and our roads are more sophisticated, but crashes are still incredibly common. Figures show that there are up to 50 million non-fatal accidents per year across the globe. In this guide, we'll discuss why accidents are common, what causes crashes, and what can be done to bring accident rates down.

Why are car accidents common?

Statistics from the World Health Organization show that around 1.3 million people die in car accidents every year. Although accident rates have decreased in many countries, improvements are limited in nations where crashes are most commonplace. WHO figures underline the prevalence of injuries in low and middle-income countries. Of all the fatalities that occur annually across the world, 93% are recorded in these nations. Death rates for road accidents are highest in Africa and lowest in Europe. Young men are most likely to be involved in collisions. Over 70% of crashes involve males aged between 16 and 25 years old.

The most common cause of car accidents is careless driving. Driving errors cause over 90% of accidents. Adverse weather conditions, unstable surfaces and mechanical failures can also increase the risk of crashes.

What are the most common causes of road accidents?

The vast majority of road accidents are caused by mistakes. There are several risk factors for car crash injuries, including:

Speeding

Driving too fast is one of the most common reasons why people lose control of their vehicles or injure themselves or others. In the US alone, speeding killed more than 11,000 people in 2020. If you drive at high speed, the risk of severe and life-threatening injuries increases significantly. Crashing at 70 miles per hour is much more dangerous than crashing at 30 miles per hour.

As well as increasing the level of risk, speeding is also illegal. If you drive above the speed limit, you could face charges, including penalty fines, points on your license or even losing your license. If you injure others, you'll be liable for the accident and the other party may seek advice from a car crash lawyer. To avoid trouble, pay attention to speed restrictions. You'll need to slow down and adjust your stopping distance if it's raining or the roads are icy. It's also beneficial to reduce your speed if you're in heavy traffic or it's foggy outside.

Distracted driving

We live in an age where technology is omnipresent and we're bombarded by distractions in the form of flashing lights, sounds and notifications. Distracted driving is dangerous. If you're checking your phone, for example, this takes your eyes and your focus off the road. You won't be able to identify and react to hazards as quickly as usual and this could impact other road users. Think about scenarios like a child or an animal running out from behind a car, or a truck suddenly slamming the brakes on in front of you. If you're not looking, you lose valuable time, which could prevent you from taking preventative action.

When driving, it's essential to concentrate on the road. If you need to send an email or make a call, pull over when it's safe to do so.

Driving tired

Many of us lead hectic lives. We work long hours and have other commitments, which means that by the end of the day, we're exhausted. Driving tired affects your reactions and concentration levels. If you're not sleeping, or you feel tired, it's beneficial to delay or break up the journey. Take a nap before setting off or stop if you're already driving. Have a drink, get some fresh air, eat and stretch your legs. If you are susceptible to insomnia, or you experience sleepless or disturbed nights on a regular basis, it's wise to seek medical advice.

What can be done to bring accident rates down?

Improving driver education is key, as statistics indicate that more than 90% of accidents are caused by driver mistakes. Standards and training vary according to location. In some countries, tests and examinations are more stringent than in others. Encouraging learner drivers to practice frequently and notch up several hours of driving before taking a test and going out on the roads alone is beneficial. Experienced drivers are less likely to crash. Spending time behind the wheel is the best way to gain experience and learn about the hazards road users face. Tailoring learning experiences to the area could also help to bring down accident rates. Drivers may face different hazards in different countries or cities, for example.

Another point to consider is road safety and response to accidents. One of the main reasons why survival rates are higher in developed countries is access to emergency care. Within minutes, victims receive first aid and they can often be taken to local or regional hospitals or specialist units quickly. Improving response times and infrastructure could help to save more lives, especially in remote areas where services are scarce.

Developing safety features for cars is also advantageous. Most modern cars now have additional features that prevent accidents and reduce the risk of serious injuries, such as parking sensors, emergency braking, and airbags. Improving safety is important and with new technology and continued research in this area, cars will become increasingly safe in the future. There's also a possibility that self-driving vehicles could lower accident rates. However, this will not be clear until vehicles are out on the roads and data is available for analysis.

Technology is advancing and evolving, our cars are safer than ever and most drivers spend a significant amount of time learning to drive, but accidents are still very common. Over 1 million lives are lost to accidents every year, most of which could be prevented. Driver errors cause more than 90% of crashes. Common causes include speeding, driving tired and distracted driving. Improving education, training, and hazard awareness, developing safer roads, and providing better access to healthcare and emergency services could help to save more lives in the future.

