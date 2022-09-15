There is a deeply held understanding in SCO about ways to deal with terrorism in region:FS to questions on Pakistan backing terror groups.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
There is a deeply held understanding in SCO about ways to deal with terrorism in region:FS to questions on Pakistan backing terror groups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement