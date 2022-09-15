Delhi govt to hold blood donation camps at over 50 places; urge political parties across countries to join: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt to hold blood donation camps at over 50 places; urge political parties across countries to join: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement