Competition with Vande Bharat train: IRCTC says Tejas already competing with AC Double Decker, Karnavati Express on same route, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Competition with Vande Bharat train: IRCTC says Tejas already competing with AC Double Decker, Karnavati Express on same route, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejas
- Karnavati Express
- Vande Bharat
- IRCTC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Bihar, KCR meets Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi, calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, see pics
Kejriwal biggest U-turn leader in India: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Tejas Mark 2 will fill critical capability void, essential to ensure timely induction: IAF chief
INLD's Sep 25 rally aims to bring Nitish, Tejashwi, Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh on one stage