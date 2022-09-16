Germany takes control of Russian oil company Rosneft's German subsidiary, citing need to safeguard 3 oil refineries, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 11:02 IST
