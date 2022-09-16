CUET-UG: Rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not percentile, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
CUET-UG: Rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not percentile, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M Jagadesh Kumar
- CUET
Advertisement