CUET scores normalised to provide level playing field to students since they wrote test in same subject on different days: UGC chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
CUET scores normalised to provide level playing field to students since they wrote test in same subject on different days: UGC chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CUET
Advertisement