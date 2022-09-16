Normalisation of CUET scores done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Normalisation of CUET scores done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagadesh Kumar
- CUET
Advertisement