Unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad Liberation Day
- Amit Shah
Advertisement