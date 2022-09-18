Only a dishonest person, a corrupt and a traitor will say giving free facilities to people will ruin country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
