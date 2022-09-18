BJP rattled; several news channel owners, editors in Gujarat warned by PM's advisor Hiren Joshi against giving coverage to AAP: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP rattled; several news channel owners, editors in Gujarat warned by PM's advisor Hiren Joshi against giving coverage to AAP: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Kejriwal
- Hiren Joshi
Advertisement