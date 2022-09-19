I don't believe PM Modi is misusing CBI, ED; Some BJP leaders are doing this for their interests: Mamata Banerjee on resolution in WB Assembly against 'excesses' of central agencies.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
