I urge PM Modi to ensure functioning of government and party is not mixed up; this won't be good for country: Mamata Banerjee on resolution in Assembly against 'excesses' of central agencies.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:40 IST
I urge PM Modi to ensure functioning of government and party is not mixed up; this won't be good for country: Mamata Banerjee on resolution in Assembly against 'excesses' of central agencies.
I urge PM Modi to ensure functioning of government and party is not mixed up; this won't be good for country: Mamata Banerjee on resolution in Assembly against 'excesses' of central agencies.

