Metro rail network in India has now reached 750 km from less than 250 km in 2014, PM Modi says virtually addressing mayors' conference in Gujarat.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Metro rail network in India has now reached 750 km from less than 250 km in 2014, PM Modi says virtually addressing mayors' conference in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement