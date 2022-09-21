A model that relies on black box and cannot be audited or validated, cannot be permitted, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch on algo trading.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A model that relies on black box and cannot be audited or validated, cannot be permitted, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch on algo trading.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- Madhabi Puri Buch
Advertisement