NC's Farooq Abdullah, BJP's Birender Singh, Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal have consented to attending INLD rally in Haryana: K C Tyagi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
