Left Menu

Swiss National Bank raises its key interest rate from -0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in biggest hike ever, to fend off inflation, reports AP.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:43 IST
Swiss National Bank raises its key interest rate from -0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in biggest hike ever, to fend off inflation, reports AP.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss National Bank raises its key interest rate from -0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in biggest hike ever, to fend off inflation, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

 Global
2
A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: Study

A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: S...

 Sweden
3
Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM ca...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Europa

NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Euro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022