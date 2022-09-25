Climate change major threat to marine ecosystems, litter on our beaches is disturbing; our responsibility to tackle these challenges: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 11:35 IST
