Official website: Egyptian-born cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, seen as spiritual leader of Muslim Brotherhood, dies at 96, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:28 IST
- Egypt Arab Rep
