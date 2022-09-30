Taliban spokesman for Kabul police chief says 19 killed, 27 wounded in suicide blast in Shiite area of Afghan capital, reports AP.
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:08 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
