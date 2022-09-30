Remain convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that AICC chief election takes place in free and fair manner: Shashi Tharoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Remain convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that AICC chief election takes place in free and fair manner: Shashi Tharoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shashi Tharoor
- Congress
- AICC
Advertisement