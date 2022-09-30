He is Bhishma Pitamah of Congress, no disrespect to him. I will represent my ideas: Tharoor on contest with Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
He is Bhishma Pitamah of Congress, no disrespect to him. I will represent my ideas: Tharoor on contest with Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
- Bhishma Pitamah
- Tharoor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for party president's election.
Cong leader Digvijaya Singh announces he won't contest party president's poll, will propose colleague Mallikarjun Kharge's nomination.
Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Cong prez poll: Pramod Tiwari
Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Congress president post
Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia Gandhi directs Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold one-on-one talks with miffed MLAs