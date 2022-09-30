EU members in a joint statement 'firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:35 IST
