Govt puts off by one month the levy of additional Rs 2/ltr excise duty on petrol, diesel not doped with ethanol, bio-diesel: Notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 11:15 IST
India
- India
