Bharti Airtel starting 5G services in 8 cities today, to cover entire country by 2024, says chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 11:32 IST
India
- India
