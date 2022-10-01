Left Menu

India was dependent on foreign countries for 2G, 3G, 4G but with 5G, the country is creating history, says PM Narendra Modi at launch of 5G.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 12:16 IST
India was dependent on foreign countries for 2G, 3G, 4G but with 5G, the country is creating history, says PM Narendra Modi at launch of 5G.
  • Country:
  • India

India was dependent on foreign countries for 2G, 3G, 4G but with 5G, the country is creating history, says PM Narendra Modi at the launch of 5G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022