Congress appoints Brijlal Khabri as chief of its Uttar Pradesh unit: Party statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
